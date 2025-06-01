Mining scam case: BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy's plea 'bizarre attempt' to use electorate as shield, CBI tells HC

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has strongly opposed the plea filed by Gali Janardhan Reddy, MLA and accused no. 2 in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Case, seeking suspension of his conviction.

In a detailed counter filed before the High Court, the CBI urged dismissal of the criminal appeal and accompanying interlocutory application, arguing that Reddy had failed to establish any exceptional grounds warranting such relief.

Reddy was convicted by the trial court under Sections 120-B read with Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years, with all sentences running concurrently.

The trial court had categorically held that the prosecution had proved the charges eyond reasonable doubt, backed by substantial evidence, including witness testimonies and documentary records.

The CBI emphasised that Reddy is also facing trial in several similar criminal cases in the state of Karnataka.

The agency further pointed out that in his present plea, Reddy had not cited a single mitigating factor to support his case for suspension of conviction.

Notably, the appeal merely contains a one-line statement alleging harm if the conviction is not stayed - without any supporting affidavit or specific details.

“In the absence of demonstrated exceptional circumstances, the case does not qualify for suspension of conviction,” the CBI submitted.