HYDERABAD: Watched by millions of viewers around the globe, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World at a grand finale held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Opal Suchata was crowned by outgoing Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Miss World Organisation Chairperson Julia Morley and thousands of guests at a glittering function at the HITEX exhibition centre.

The question that helped Opal Suchata edge past the other finalists — Miss Martinique in fourth place, Miss Poland third and Miss Ethiopia second — was by actor Sonu Sood: “What has this journey taught you about truth and the personal responsibility of shaping how stories are told?” She responded, “One big thing we can do is be the kind of person others look up to.”

Miss India Nandini Gupta made it to the top 20 finalists.

Earlier in the question round, Miss Ethiopia was asked by Rana Daggubati about the purpose of Miss World. She said the title represents hope and the ability to make a difference, even for those who may feel invisible.

Namrata Shirodkar posed a question to Miss Poland, asking what truth about Telangana she would share beyond headlines and rumours. The finalist highlighted the state’s hospitality, recalling her interaction with a local boy who recognised Polish athletes, calling it a reflection of cultural connection.