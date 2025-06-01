Treatment for calves begins at Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after eight calves died due to illness in the cattle shed at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Tippapur, Vemulawada town, veterinary doctors began treatment for other sick calves on Saturday.

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha made a surprise visit to the shed and inspected the fodder and fluids administered to the calves. He said that the distribution of oxen to farmers will be started after Bakrid to reduce their number. Around 1,150 cattle are reportedly kept in the shed, which can accommodate only about 400.

The collector said, “We have a team of six doctors on the ground to take care of the sick calves.”

He added that the wet areas in and around the shed are being filled with gravel.

Sandeep Kumar Jha stated that eight calves died due to illness and there are false claims being made on social media that seven others also died. He directed officials to take special care of cattle and keep the surrounding areas hygienic.