Turbulence in the air as BRS and BJP weigh Kavitha’s comments

HYDERABAD: Expectedly, the recent remarks by MLC K Kavitha that efforts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP have triggered turbulence in both camps, even as the Congress is trying to swoop in and make the most of the situation.

Kavitha’s comments have led to heated debates within the BRS and BJP, with leaders of both parties offering conflicting accounts. Instead of clearing the confusion, the remarks have led to speculation about the veracity and timing of such alleged talks.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dismissed the claims, asserting that no merger discussions had been entertained. In stark contrast, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that the BRS had indeed explored the possibility of merging with the BJP prior to Kavitha’s arrest in the Delhi liquor case, but the BJP leadership had rejected the move.

BJP MLA Raja Singh added to the contradictions by stating that the party would be open to a merger or alliance if the "terms were good." His comments appeared to lend credence to Kavitha’s statements, causing further discomfort within the BJP.

Both the BRS and BJP have since attempted to contain the political fallout. Leaders from both sides are attempting to downplay or contradict Kavitha’s claims. However, these efforts also indicate a lack of coordination.