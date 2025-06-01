Turbulence in the air as BRS and BJP weigh Kavitha’s comments

HYDERABAD: Expectedly, the recent remarks by MLC K Kavitha that efforts were made to merge the BRS with the BJP have triggered turbulence in both camps, even as the Congress is trying to swoop in and make the most of the situation.
Kavitha’s comments have led to heated debates within the BRS and BJP, with leaders of both parties offering conflicting accounts. Instead of clearing the confusion, the remarks have led to speculation about the veracity and timing of such alleged talks.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dismissed the claims, asserting that no merger discussions had been entertained. In stark contrast, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that the BRS had indeed explored the possibility of merging with the BJP prior to Kavitha’s arrest in the Delhi liquor case, but the BJP leadership had rejected the move.
BJP MLA Raja Singh added to the contradictions by stating that the party would be open to a merger or alliance if the "terms were good." His comments appeared to lend credence to Kavitha’s statements, causing further discomfort within the BJP.
Both the BRS and BJP have since attempted to contain the political fallout. Leaders from both sides are attempting to downplay or contradict Kavitha’s claims. However, these efforts also indicate a lack of coordination.
Meanwhile, the Congress has seized the moment. It is pointing to Kavitha’s claims to insinuate that the BRS and BJP were colluding, not just now, but also in previous elections. As proof, it cites the Lok Sabha elections where the BRS failed to secure a single seat and the recent MLC polls where it did not even field a candidate.
The entire episode has left BJP strategists worrying about how it might affect their plans for upcoming local body and municipal elections, especially in Greater Hyderabad, where the party is hoping to consolidate its urban base ahead of the next assembly elections.
On the BRS side, Kavitha’s remarks have raised questions about internal leadership and party cohesion. There has been no official response from party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. The absence of clarification is reportedly fuelling anxiety among party leaders and grassroots workers. They worry that if the perception of a merger attempt gains ground, it could weaken the BRS position and prompt mass defections ahead of the upcoming urban and local body polls, which are critical for regaining political momentum. There are fears that continued silence from the leadership might demoralise the party cadre and undermine its rebuilding efforts.
Meanwhile, within the BJP, some leaders believe that speculation about a possible merger with a weakened BRS could harm the party’s image as it seeks to expand its presence in the state.
Kavitha’s comments have left an already competitive political landscape in Telangana even more complex, and voters watching how the parties involved manage the fallout.