625 police personnel to be honoured as part of Telangana formation day

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Sunday announced ‘Police Seva Pathakams’ in recognition of distinguished service to society. The awards will be presented on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on Monday.

A total of 625 police personnel will be honoured. Of them, nine will receive the Telangana Shourya Pathakam, 16 the Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, 92 the Uttama Seva Pathakam, 47 the Katina Seva Pathakam and 461 the Seva Pathakam.

Personnel from various wings of the police — including Vigilance and Enforcement, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Special Protection Force (SPF) and Disaster Response and Fire Services — are among the awardees.

From the Fire Services department alone, 20 officials will be awarded. Among them is Hyderabad district fire officer T Venkanna, who will receive the ‘Shourya Pathakam’ for his role in the Gulzar Houz fire rescue. He fainted during the operation and was hospitalised for a day.