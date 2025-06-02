BJP never received merger proposal from BRS, says K Laxman

NIZAMABAD: Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Sunday said that the BJP neither received a merger proposal from the BRS in the past, nor was any such issue discussed at any level within the saffron party. Addressing the media, he said that BRS MLC Kavitha raised the issue purely because of their internal family problems.

Laxman, also the chairman of the BJP OBC Morcha, said that Kavitha, instead of coming up with such claims, should reveal the names of people with whom the BRS discussed the merger proposal.

He also wondered why Kavitha was now raising a social justice slogan. “During the 10-year BRS rule, social justice was confined to their family. In the name of social justice, how many of their members became MLAs, MPs, MLCs and enjoyed other posts,” he said.