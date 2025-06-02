Centre committing excesses in the name of Operation Kagar: Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday strongly criticised ‘Operation Kagar’, which was launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs to eliminate the Maoist insurgency, calling it a move that undermines the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking at a round-table conference organised by the Peace Dialogue Committee here in the city, he accused the Centre of committing excesses under the pretext of addressing law-and-order issues, rather than exploring peaceful solutions to address Naxalism.

He accused the Union government of violating constitutional principles and likened its rule to fascism. Operation Kagar is a covert strategy to transfer the rich mineral resources of central India’s forests to large corporate interests, he alleged.

“Prime Minister Modi ignored the appeals of Maoists for peace talks, but was quick to agree to negotiations with terrorists after being scolded by US President Donald Trump,” Mahesh Goud claimed.

The TPCC chief questioned the Centre’s approach, asking why it was so intent on wiping out a group of Indian citizens while being open to a ceasefire with Pakistan. He emphasised that any government should act in accordance with the Constitution of India.

Reiterating the Congress’ commitment to non-violence, he stated that the party condemns all forms of violence.

He added that Naxalism emerged as a response to economic inequality and noted that in some areas, it had helped curb atrocities in villages. However, he noted that individuals within the Naxalite movement later allowed personal vendettas to influence their actions.