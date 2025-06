HYDERABAD: For the first time, representatives from a foreign country will participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

A Japanese delegation led by Kazuhisa Takeuchi, mayor of Kitakyushu City, has arrived in Hyderabad ahead of Monday’s event. It may be recalled that during his recent visit to Japan, Revanth toured Kitakyushu and extended a formal invitation to the mayor to attend the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the government has made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. As per schedule, the CM is expected to pay tribute at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park around 9.30 am. He will then proceed to Parade Ground at 9.55 am. At 10 am, Revanth will unfurl the national flag. This will be followed by a ceremonial march past by various contingents and a public address by the chief minister.

CM to present cash awards

During the event, the CM will present cash awards to nine eminent individuals or their family members, as announced on December 9, 2024, during the unveiling of the new Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat. Additionally, he will confer 19 Gallantry Medals, two President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 11 Medals for Meritorious Service to police personnel.