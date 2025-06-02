Kavitha seeks cancellation of GHMC tenders

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding the immediate cancellation of tenders issued for monsoon-related works in the GHMC limits, alleging they were skewed in favour of a select few.

Kavitha, who is also the founder of Telangana Jagruthi, said the tender conditions for emergency works across 150 GHMC divisions were unfair to local contractors. She claimed that specifications mandated the use of vehicles from a specific foreign company, forcing local bidders to procure MoUs from Karnataka dealers after Hyderabad-based suppliers declined to provide them.

She said previously used vehicles could carry 2-3 cubic metres of material, while those specified in the current tender cannot carry even one cubic metre. She also flagged a sharp rise in the tender value, from Rs 5.40 crore earlier to Rs 11.25 crore now. Kavitha demanded that GHMC issue zonal-wise tenders instead of division-wise ones to ensure fair participation.

In a separate programme, Kavitha announced that the United Phule Front (UPF) will now function as an affiliate of Telangana Jagruthi.