Meenakshi Natarajan holds one-on-one meetings as Congress leaders intensify lobbying for posts

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held a series of one-on-one consultations on Sunday with key leaders of the state Congress, including ministers, MLAs, MLCs and corporation chairpersons.

The interactions, conducted at the MLA quarters in Hyderabad, are seen as yet another round of deliberations before the expected announcement of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive committee as well as state Cabinet expansion.

Additionally, Natarajan’s meetings come at a pivotal time, with internal party discussions intensifying around the imminent Cabinet expansion and the composition of the party’s organisational structure.

According to sources familiar with the developments, several leaders used the opportunity to convey preferences for Cabinet nominations. Notably, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy is said to have requested a ministerial berth for his Lok Sabha constituency, which points to intensified lobbying efforts by the Congress leaders.

MLAs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Beerla Ilaiah are vying for a ministerial berth from Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. Among those who met with Natarajan were ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

Though the ministers described their meetings as mere “courtesy calls”, discussions reportedly focused on the party’s internal dynamics, performance assessments and the implementation of state welfare schemes, areas Natarajan is believed to be evaluating as part of the executive committee formation process.

She also sought feedback on the contributions of individual leaders, estimating both their grassroots effectiveness and administrative ability.

Vijayashanti too vying for ministerial berth

MLC Vijayashanti, who also met with Natarajan, offered a cryptic yet telling comment to the media: “The right persons will get suitable posts at the right time.” Her remarks indicate that she is also vying for a Cabinet berth.

Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai echoed a broader organisational theme, noting that discussions with Natarajan focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots and ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach every household.

He added that Natarajan had assured leaders that dedication and hard work would be rewarded with appropriate roles.