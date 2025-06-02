Outrage over suspension of government doctor in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The suspension of in-charge medical superintendent of the Area Hospital in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, on Saturday has sparked outrage amongst government doctors who have called the decision unfair and demoralising.
The Telangana Government Doctors’ Association (TGGDA) on Sunday sharply criticised the suspension of Dr V Sreedhar Kumar, civil surgeon specialist and in-charge medical superintendent, for alleged administrative and professional lapses in handling emergency services in the government-run health facility.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sreedhar Kumar said, “There was a power disruption in the hospital around 1.30 pm on Friday for about half an hour. Only the OP examination was being done and no surgery or major medical procedure was underway at that time. Only OP ward services were affected.”
With over 26 years of service, Dr Sreedhar Kumar has been in-charge superintendent of the hospital since 2023, heading a staff of over 100 people, including 30 doctors.
The TGGDA said that the incident highlighted the infrastructural limitations and the need for systemic reforms to address them on a priority basis.
TGGDA president Dr B Narahari, speaking to TNIE, said, “The incident must be thoroughly investigated instead of making decisions under political pressure. We demand immediate revocation of suspension of the doctor and constitution of an independent inquiry committee to investigate such incidents thoroughly and fairly. We also urge the government to conduct a statewide infrastructure audit of all government hospitals.”
The association also said that a concerning pattern was emerging in the state, where doctors were being blamed for any unfortunate incident and punished without thorough investigation, which was unjust. It added that targeting healthcare professionals who continue to work under pressure and in challenging environments was a blow to their morale and dedication to public service.
It further pointed out that ensuring the availability and functionality of generators and emergency lighting was the responsibility of the health administration and called for regular audits, transparent accountability, and strict maintenance protocols.
It is not acceptable for a doctor to be forced to treat patients using a mobile flashlight in a government hospital, the association stressed.
The association further said that according to standard protocol, the head of the department (HOD) must first submit a preliminary report regarding the conduct of the doctors involved.
Following the incident which took place on Friday, the district collector and additional district collector conducted an inspection of the hospital and submitted a report to the health department, after which the suspension order was issued to the superintendent.
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar told TNIE, “All infrastructure-related facilities inside the hospital campus are the responsibility of the medical superintendent. The district collector has submitted the report and the issue will be discussed with senior health officials.”