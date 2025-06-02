Private colleges told to file reports on 'stipend irregularities'

HYDERABAD: In response to complaints received from UG and PG medical interns against private medical colleges alleging irregularities in disbursement of stipend, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has directed all the private medical colleges in the state to file a report on the issue.

The Committee, in a letter on May 30, said that it received complaints from UG and PG students admitted under the Convenor Quota (A-category) and Management Quota (B-category) in private medical colleges alleging that the colleges were engaged in serious irregularities in stipend disbursement, mental harassment and threatening the students, exploitative and non-transparent fee practices and withholding of certificates and documents.

The TAFRC noted that the stipend amount was credited to the students’ bank accounts and later withdrawn forcibly by the colleges.

In addition, the students also alleged that some medical college authorities were abusing and threatening the students and withholding their documents and certificates.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the TAFRC directed all the private medical institutions in the state to submit a detailed report on mental harassment faced by the students, exploitative and non-transparent fee practices as well as withholding of certificates and documents.

In addition, the TAFRC also directed the private institutions to submit the details of stipend amount disbursed to students with authentic proof of monthly bank statements, reflecting the amount credited to the students’ bank accounts.