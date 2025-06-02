SC panel issues notice to Telangana govt after IAS officer asks Dalit Gurukul students to clean their toilets

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Sunday issued notices to the Telangana chief secretary and the state’s director general of police, seeking an action-taken report within 15 days over alleged derogatory remarks made by IAS officer Dr V S Alagu Varshini against Scheduled Caste students in Gurukul schools.

Varshini, Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), sparked controversy after an audio clip went viral last week. In the recording, she is heard instructing principals to assign cleaning tasks—such as tidying hostel rooms and toilets, to students at social welfare schools.

The directive triggered sharp criticism from several quarters, with opposition leaders accusing the officer of caste-based discrimination and insensitivity. Former TGSWREIS secretary and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dr R S Praveen Kumar condemned the remarks and questioned whether similar duties were expected of the chief minister’s own children. He demanded Varshini’s immediate removal, accusing her of targeting Dalit students.

“These orders are outrageous and reflect a regressive mindset. She is even threatening parents who raise concerns,” Praveen Kumar posted on X.