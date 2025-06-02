Telengana phone tapping case: Ex-SIB chief likely to return to India after SC grants interim protection from arrest

HYDERABAD: T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone-tapping case and former chief of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), is likely to return to India in the coming days following interim protection granted by the Supreme Court.

A few days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revoked his passport at the request of Telangana police. With the Supreme Court directing the police not to take any coercive action until further orders, the court also instructed authorities to facilitate his return by restoring his passport or issuing a travel document.

Sources told TNIE that Prabhakar Rao is expected to visit the Indian Embassy in the US on Monday to apply for a one-time travel document using the Supreme Court’s directive. Once issued, he will return to India and is expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The Panjagutta police registered the case on March 10, 2024. Prabhakar Rao left the country the following day and has remained in the US since. INTERPOL also issued a Red Corner Notice against him a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police obtained a proclamation order from the Nampally court. If Rao fails to return by June 20, he will be officially declared a proclaimed offender. Notices have already been served at his residence and in his colony.