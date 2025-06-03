Confusion reigns over HSRP rollout in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Transport officials are still awaiting instructions from the state government on implementing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all vehicles, including those registered before April 2019.

Though the government has set a deadline of September 30, officials have raised concerns about completing the process in time, given the sheer volume of vehicles involved. HSRP has been mandatory for new vehicles across the country since April 1, 2019. However, Telangana has yet to implement the rules for older vehicles.

Following Supreme Court directions, the state recently issued a gazette notification mandating HSRP for all vehicles, with the implementation set to begin in October and the September-end deadline for compliance.

Owners have been asked to book HSRP fittings through the website, www.siam.in.