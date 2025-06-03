JEE results: IIT-H zone’s strong showing

HYDERABAD: Two candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone made it to the top 10 list in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2025, the results of which were announced on Monday. The examination, conducted by IIT-Kanpur, was held on May 18.

Arnav Singh achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 9 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with a score of 319, while Vadlamudi Lokesh secured the 10th position with a score of 317. Dharmana Gyana Rutvik Sai achieved 18th rank, just ahead of Vangala Ajay Reddy (19) and Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy (20).

Among female candidates from the zone, Korikana Rasagnya was the highest-ranked, securing 78th position in the CRL.