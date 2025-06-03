JEE results: IIT-H zone’s strong showing

HYDERABAD: Two candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone made it to the top 10 list in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced 2025, the results of which were announced on Monday. The examination, conducted by IIT-Kanpur, was held on May 18.
Arnav Singh achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 9 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with a score of 319, while Vadlamudi Lokesh secured the 10th position with a score of 317. Dharmana Gyana Rutvik Sai achieved 18th rank, just ahead of Vangala Ajay Reddy (19) and Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy (20).
Among female candidates from the zone, Korikana Rasagnya was the highest-ranked, securing 78th position in the CRL.
A total of 12,946 candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone qualified in the examination, which serves as the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology and is among the most competitive entrance exams in the country.
Nationally, Rajit Gupta from the IIT-Delhi zone secured the top rank with 332 marks out of 360. He is a resident of Kota.
According to IIT-Kanpur, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE-Advanced 2025. Of these, 54,378 qualified, including 9,404 female candidates.
Devdutta Majhi from the IIT-Kharagpur zone emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate with a AIR of 16 and a score of 312.