HYDERABAD: The State Vigilance Commission has advised the Irrigation department to take action against 57 engineers, both serving and retired, for irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. It has also recommended action against the contractor, L&T-PES JV, including recovery of the cost of replacing Block-7 of the Medigadda barrage.

The commission’s report, submitted in March, was made public on Monday. The state government had ordered a Vigilance probe into the scheme’s irregularities in January 2024.

Alongside recommending action against officials and the contractor, the panel issued guidelines for future projects. It faulted the department for engaging newly recruited, inexperienced engineers in the Kaleshwaram works.

Criminal proceedings have been advised against 17 engineers whose actions allegedly led to the sinking of the Medigadda barrage and caused substantial financial loss. The commission cited provisions under Sections 120(B), 336, 409, 418, 423 and 426 of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the PC Act, 1988, the Dam Safety Act, 2021, and the PDPP Act, 1984.

Additionally, it recommended initiation of major penalty proceedings under Rule 20 read with Rule 24 of the TCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991 against 33 engineers.

Similar action was suggested against seven retired officials. The government was advised to entrust the case to the Commissioner of Inquiries at an appropriate stage.