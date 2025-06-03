Kavitha looted Rs 800 crore in Jagruthi name, alleges Madhu Yaskhi

HYDERABAD: Describing BRS MLC Kavitha as an arrow shot by the BJP, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Monday alleged that the former was involved in GST and counterfeit currency scams.
During an informal chat with the reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here, Madhu Yaskhi said: “There is no business or scam that Kavitha was not involved in.”
He demanded that an investigation be ordered into Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation run by Kavitha, calling it a corrupt organisation. He alleged that Kavitha looted `800 crore public money in the name of facilitating skill development.
Madhu Yaskhi also alleged that Kavitha extorted money from the real estate firms in the name of Telangana Jagruthi.
Kavitha made investments in the US as well Dubai, he added.
Referring to her recent comment that BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was surrounded by devils, he said: “KCR is Kavitha’s godfather and a demon for the state.”
Claiming that Kavitha needs BJP’s help to escape from the cases and protect her “ill-gotten” money, he said that the BRS MLC was acting on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Alleging that Kavitha was advocating BC rights only for her own political gains, he said that the BRS leader has done nothing for the welfare of BCs and SCs. “Why didn’t she entrust any responsibility to BCs in running her organisation, Telangana Jagruthi,” he wondered.