Kavitha looted Rs 800 crore in Jagruthi name, alleges Madhu Yaskhi

HYDERABAD: Describing BRS MLC Kavitha as an arrow shot by the BJP, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Monday alleged that the former was involved in GST and counterfeit currency scams.

During an informal chat with the reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here, Madhu Yaskhi said: “There is no business or scam that Kavitha was not involved in.”

He demanded that an investigation be ordered into Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation run by Kavitha, calling it a corrupt organisation. He alleged that Kavitha looted `800 crore public money in the name of facilitating skill development.