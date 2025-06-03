Neither met Harish nor called up KCR: BJP MP Eatala

HYDERABAD: Rejecting the claims being made by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Monday said that he neither met BRS MLA T Harish Rao nor called up former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss their plan of action following the notices served on them by PC Ghose Commission that is probing the allegations of corruption in execution of Kaleshwaram project.

Rajender, along with state BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, participated in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at the party office in Hyderabad.

Referring to TPCC chief’s claims, he asked: “Why will I meet BRS leaders?”

Stating that he will surely appear before the Ghose Commission on June 6, he asked the Congress government to explain if it has appointed a commission to inquire into alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram projects for political gains. “What happened to the reports of other commissions,” he wondered.

“What happened to the phone-tapping case,” he asked and demanded the state government seek a CBI probe into the issue.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS leaders were working hand in glove, he said that the pink party will never return to power in the state.