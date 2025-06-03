No question of any alliance, let alone a merger: T Harish Rao

BRS sources say that Harish did not directly mention Kavitha due to the lack of explicit instructions from KCR on how to deal with her claims.

Kavitha trudges on Meanwhile, Kavitha remains more or less isolated within the BRS, with none of the party leaders meeting her. Also noteworthy is the fact that there has been no sign that KCR may call or invite her for a meeting.

On Monday, Kavitha participated in a poets and writers event conducted at the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath at King Koti, where she spoke about the need to write about public issues and the rights of the people.

Harish at BRS celebrations

On the other hand, the BRS celebrated Telangana Formation Day at the BRS Bhavan, where former ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders participated.

Addressing the gathering, Harish alleged that some officials were engaging in bureaucratic overreach. “We are noting their names in our ‘Red Book’ for their action against BRS activists. These officials will face the music when we return to power after three years,” he warned.

Harish demanded action against an MP, a nominated chairperson and an official, who he alleged behaved inappropriately towards Miss World contestant Milla Magee.

He criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not addressing the allegations and questioned the government’s refusal to release CCTV footage related to the incident.