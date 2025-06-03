Suspension of Zaheerabad medical superintendent revoked after doctors protest

HYDERABAD: Two days after the suspension of Dr V Sreedhar Kumar, in-charge Medical Superintendent of Zaheerabad Area Hospital, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has agreed to revoke the order, following political opposition and outrage from government doctors.

The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting with members of the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA).

The TGGDA delegation met the health minister and presented their case, highlighting the infrastructural shortcomings not only at the area hospital but also across other government-run health facilities. The association urged the minister to reconsider the suspension, upon which he agreed to revoke it.