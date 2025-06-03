Suspension of Zaheerabad medical superintendent revoked after doctors protest

HYDERABAD: Two days after the suspension of Dr V Sreedhar Kumar, in-charge Medical Superintendent of Zaheerabad Area Hospital, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has agreed to revoke the order, following political opposition and outrage from government doctors.
The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting with members of the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA).
The TGGDA delegation met the health minister and presented their case, highlighting the infrastructural shortcomings not only at the area hospital but also across other government-run health facilities. The association urged the minister to reconsider the suspension, upon which he agreed to revoke it.
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar told TNIE, “A meeting was held with the health minister today [Monday], during which the issue of the medical superintendent’s suspension was discussed. The minister, after due consideration, decided to revoke the suspension. Official orders will be issued shortly by the Health Department for Dr Sreedhar to resume his duties.”
‘Lapses in emergency services’
It is worth noting that Dr Sreedhar was suspended for alleged administrative and professional lapses in handling emergency services. A power outage at the hospital had forced doctors to examine patients using torch lights on their mobile phones.
The incident became politically charged when BRS leader T Harish Rao shared visuals on the social media platform X, showing medical staff treating patients in a dark room using torch lights from their phones.