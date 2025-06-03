Telangana-Kitakyushu deal to boost urban innovation, inclusive economic growth

Stating that he studied the development model in Kitakyushu city during his recent tour of Japan, Revanth said: “The eco-town model in the city has inspired us and the state government signed agreements with many Japanese companies to develop a similar model in Hyderabad.”

Expressing delight at the signing of a cooperative agreement with Kitakyushu city, he hoped that the relations between the two will create an ecosystem for inclusive economic growth, zero emission and urban innovation.

The CM briefed the delegation about the state government’s focus on the Musi rejuvenation project and creation of assets to strengthen the state economy under the project.

He also explained the new skill development programmes launched by his government and the interest shown by Telangana students to learn Japanese language to explore opportunities in that country. He sought the assistance of the delegation to teach Japanese language to the Telangana students.

The CM said that the government will make renewed efforts to improve air connectivity between Kitakyushu and Hyderabad.

Revanth noted that the development of Kitakyushu is close to Telangana Rising and hoped the relations between the two states will be boosted further by strengthening the friendship.