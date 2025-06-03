Telangana marks 11 years of statehood with pride

HYDERABAD : Asserting that other parties are doomed and have no future in Telangana, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the Congress is gaining strength in the state, with dedicated workers present in every village. He was speaking at the Telangana Formation Day event in Karimnagar on Monday.

Sridhar criticised the BRS and BJP for politicising the notices issued by the PC Ghose commission set up to detect financial irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and conspiring against the Congress. He described Congress as a party that represents all castes, calling it the “people’s party”.

Grandeur at Parade Grounds

Nizamabad celebrated Formation Day on a grand scale at the Police Parade Ground. Government departments in the district showcased their services through specially decorated vehicles. Police officers and staff who rendered meritorious service were presented with certificates of appreciation.

In Kamareddy, the celebrations were held at the IDOC. Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy attended the event. He stated that the government is committed to developing world-class infrastructure and delivering high-quality services to citizens.