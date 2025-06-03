Telangana marks 11 years of statehood with pride

HYDERABAD : Asserting that other parties are doomed and have no future in Telangana, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the Congress is gaining strength in the state, with dedicated workers present in every village. He was speaking at the Telangana Formation Day event in Karimnagar on Monday.
Sridhar criticised the BRS and BJP for politicising the notices issued by the PC Ghose commission set up to detect financial irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and conspiring against the Congress. He described Congress as a party that represents all castes, calling it the “people’s party”.
Grandeur at Parade Grounds
Nizamabad celebrated Formation Day on a grand scale at the Police Parade Ground. Government departments in the district showcased their services through specially decorated vehicles. Police officers and staff who rendered meritorious service were presented with certificates of appreciation.
In Kamareddy, the celebrations were held at the IDOC. Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy attended the event. He stated that the government is committed to developing world-class infrastructure and delivering high-quality services to citizens.
NIMZ in focus
Addressing a gathering in Sangareddy after hoisting the national flag, Health Minister
C Damodar Rajanarasimha said that employment for around 35 lakh people would be generated once the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) is completed.
He said several industries would be established in the NIMZ, offering direct employment to 15 lakh people and indirect employment to 20 lakh. Informing that the project investment would touch Rs 17,303 crore, the minister said officials had so far acquired 6,100 acres, and the TGIIC had laid a nine-kilometre, four-lane road connecting the highway, which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Empowering women
Unfurling the national flag at the GHMC head office, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said the GHMC has set a target to establish 7,000 women-exclusive enterprises in 30 circles, with a financial assistance of Rs 410 crore in the current financial year through the Indira Kranthi scheme.
She added that each group would receive financial support of Rs 20 lakh, with the aim to provide 200 crore in total assistance, covering 1,000 groups. So far, 648 groups have been supported with Rs 49 crore.
She further stated that the target is to disburse Rs 210 crore annually to establish 6,000 individual enterprises, with each receiving Rs 3.5 lakh. To date, 5,768 individual enterprises have been granted financial support totalling Rs 106.5 crore.