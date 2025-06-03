Three more calves die in Vemulawada temple shed

RAJANNA/SIRCILLA : The number of cattle deaths at the Vemulawada temple appears to be rising steadily. On Monday, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr V Raveender Reddy reported that three more calves had died at the Thippapur cattle shed, bringing the total number of deaths to 20 so far.

Additionally, six calves are in critical condition, and 16 others are undergoing treatment for various ailments. The deaths are primarily attributed to unseasonal rainfall and poor health conditions of the animals.

Earlier, eight calves had died, prompting district authorities to form a 12-member medical team, including five veterinary doctors, to assess the situation and provide emergency care.