Three more calves die in Vemulawada temple shed

RAJANNA/SIRCILLA : The number of cattle deaths at the Vemulawada temple appears to be rising steadily. On Monday, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr V Raveender Reddy reported that three more calves had died at the Thippapur cattle shed, bringing the total number of deaths to 20 so far.
Additionally, six calves are in critical condition, and 16 others are undergoing treatment for various ailments. The deaths are primarily attributed to unseasonal rainfall and poor health conditions of the animals.
Earlier, eight calves had died, prompting district authorities to form a 12-member medical team, including five veterinary doctors, to assess the situation and provide emergency care.
“Despite our best efforts, we lost five more calves on the second day,” said Dr Raveender. “We were able to save 16 of the 20 severely affected calves initially, but unfortunately, four more died the following day.”
He further reported that three additional calves died between Sunday evening and Monday. Out of the 1,300 cattle at the shed, four more have fallen ill, increasing the number of sick calves to 16. Among them, six remain in critical condition.
Veterinary doctors are administering fluids and medication, but some of the calves are not responding to treatment.
To improve the animals’ health and well-being, arrangements have been made to increase the supply of green fodder — now more than one tractor load per day.