70 patients fall victim to food poisoning in Telangana's Erragadda

HYDERABAD: At least 70 psychiatric inpatients at the Government Hospital for Mental Care, also known as the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), at Erragadda were recently treated for gastrointestinal distress, or food poisoning as it is commonly known, even as a 30-year-old inmate, Maran, died of suspected cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

While an official statement insisted that 35 inpatients reported food-related gastrointestinal distress, sources said that the number of patients was over 70.

Two shifted to OGH

Sources said that two of these 70 inpatients were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for further treatment.

“All patients were examined and put on symptomatic and supportive treatment. Hydration, electrolyte replacement and antibiotics were administered as required. All are currently stable and under observation,” the statement read.

Food and water samples have been sent for microbiological testing, and hygienic measures have been reinforced in the hospital.

When contacted, IMH superintendent Dr Anitha Rayirala was unavailable for comment. TNIE could not verify whether families of affected patients had been informed.