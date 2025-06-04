Deported Telangana student exposes education scam

HYDERABAD: The RGIA police arrested the MD of a Hyderabad-based overseas education consultancy and a student for their alleged involvement in a fake certificate racket used to secure admissions to foreign universities.

Police said 28-year-old Pakiru Gopal Reddy, a student from Nalgonda district, was deported from Dallas Airport, US, and returned to Hyderabad, where immigration officials flagged discrepancies in his academic records. During questioning, he admitted to using forged degree certificates obtained from Dhanalaxmi Overseas Consultancy, located in Teachers Colony, BN Reddy Nagar.

Investigations revealed that Kathoj Ashok (29), managing director of the consultancy and also from Nalgonda, had been running the operation for five years. In 2021, he established contact with a forger in Kerala who supplied fake degrees, experience letters and bank statements.