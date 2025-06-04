Five held in Hyderabad drug racket; Andhra cop among accused

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police have arrested five individuals belonging to Andhra Pradesh who were allegedly conspiring to sell cocaine mixed with ephedrine in Kukatpally. Among the accused is a serving Armed Reserve (AR) constable attached to Task Force from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Gunashekar, who is currently absconding.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Unnam Surendra alias Suri, Dothireddy Haribabu Reddy, Chegudi Mercy Margaret, Shaik Masthan Vali and Devaraju Yesu Babu. Along with Constable Gunashekar, another accused, a known drug peddler named Appanna, is also on the run.

According to the police, the accused were intercepted at Kukatpally while trying to find potential buyers. Authorities seized 820 grams of a cocaine-ephedrine mix, estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore.

Investigation revealed that Gunashekar proposed the sale of ephedrine to make quick profits. Attracted by the idea, Surendra conspired with his associates, Haribabu Reddy, Mercy Margaret, Shaik Masthan Vali and Yesu Babu, to sell the drug in Hyderabad.