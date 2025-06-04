Hundreds line up seeking resolution of land issues at Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: On the first day of the Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu, hundreds of landowners gathered on Mulugu Road in Warangal district on Tuesday, seeking resolution of long-standing land-related issues.
Warangal Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Md Iqbal and his team received a large number of applications from landowners. When TNIE visited the Bhupalpally Revenue Sadassulu at Mattewada in Warangal district and Punelu village in Hanamkonda district, applicants were seen waiting in long queues to submit their land documents.
Most of the applications received during the day were related to issue of passbooks for Sada Bainama deals, Service Inam land and survey numbers.
One of the applicants is 63-year-old B Rajender, a resident of Mattewada, who has been waiting since 1991 for a passbook for 10 guntas of land he acquired through Sada Bainama.
“Despite submitting hereditary documents and Pahani records to the authorities during the previous government’s tenure, the issue has not been resolved. Now, I have faith in the Bhu Bharati Act and hope the revenue authorities will consider my case seriously and issue the passbook,” he said.
Similarly, 60-year-old P Agamma from Paidipally village turned up seeking resolution of a long-standing dispute over incorrect survey numbers.
“I own 30 guntas of land, but the wrong survey number allowed land grabbers to encroach upon it. Even though I submitted documents earlier, no action was taken. I hope this new initiative will do justice to me,” she said.
Speaking to TNIE, Warangal MRO Md Iqbal said that after receiving the applications from the applicants, the revenue staff will verify them against the available records in the revenue department.
“After that, the Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu will meet the newly appointed surveyors to go through the details and then resolve the issue with the permission of the government,” he added.