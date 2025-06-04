Hundreds line up seeking resolution of land issues at Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: On the first day of the Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu, hundreds of landowners gathered on Mulugu Road in Warangal district on Tuesday, seeking resolution of long-standing land-related issues.

Warangal Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Md Iqbal and his team received a large number of applications from landowners. When TNIE visited the Bhupalpally Revenue Sadassulu at Mattewada in Warangal district and Punelu village in Hanamkonda district, applicants were seen waiting in long queues to submit their land documents.

Most of the applications received during the day were related to issue of passbooks for Sada Bainama deals, Service Inam land and survey numbers.

One of the applicants is 63-year-old B Rajender, a resident of Mattewada, who has been waiting since 1991 for a passbook for 10 guntas of land he acquired through Sada Bainama.