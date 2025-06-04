Natarajan has her task cut out ahead of Telangana local body polls

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the local body elections, internal feedback gathered by AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan from party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and DCC presidents has revealed growing unrest within the Congress ranks.

Several leaders have expressed frustration over the lack of village-level data on beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, especially the farm loan waiver. With no clear data at the family or individual level, it has become increasingly difficult for them to highlight the schemes to voters on the ground.

They have urged Natarajan to ensure the immediate compilation of such data. They point out that accurate, village-specific records could prove crucial in improving the prospects of the party candidates at the grassroots level, particularly sarpanch and MPTC aspirants.

Meanwhile, competition among ticket aspirants has now intensified to the point that it borders on infighting. A few MPs and MLAs have pointed to intense competition, pushing for a merit-based shortlisting of candidates.

They also called for priority to be given to “original Congress leaders”—those who stood by the party in its lean years—over “parachute leaders” who were inducted at the last moment. According to them, favouring the latter could give an advantage to rival parties.