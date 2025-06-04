Telangana cabinet meeting tomorrow; KLIS, Yuva Vikasam on agenda

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to meet on June 5. It is expected to take up the report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme and issues concerning government employees, among other matters.

Sources said the Cabinet is likely to approve the NDSA report and adopt its recommendations. The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, which aims to provide bank loans with incentives for youth self-employment, is also expected to come up for discussion.

Even before the scheme’s rollout, the government received several complaints about ineligible applicants being considered. Though over 13 lakh applications have been received, the distribution of sanction letters — which was set to begin on June 2 — has been put on hold. In a recent meeting with ministers, the chief minister said the letters would be issued only after Cabinet deliberations.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also likely to discuss the report submitted by the three-officer committee formed to engage with government employees on their pending issues and demands. The report was recently submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.