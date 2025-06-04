Telangana CM supports special policy to protect Hyderabad water bodies

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to look into the possibility of formulating a special policy to protect water bodies, nalas, road widening and other developmental activities within the Core Urban Region.

During a review meeting on monsoon preparedness for Hyderabad city, the CM instructed the officials to ensure that monsoon emergency teams are ready round the clock.

He also directed them to set up a system at the Command and Control Centre to monitor the situation during rains and floods. He said that GHMC, police, HYDRAA and other wings should be vigilant and work with coordination.

Expedite desilting of nalas: Revanth

The CM inquired about the progress of works on water harvesting wells at identified 141 water logging points. He instructed the officials to pump out the water that entered the harvesting wells through automatic pumps. He asked them to speed up the desilting of nalas.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, CMO officials V Sheshadri, Manik Raj, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath were present at the meeting.