Telangana complains against Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari-Banakacherla project

HYDERABAD: A day after Andhra Pradesh Irrigation officials met representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Telangana government announced it will strongly oppose the proposed Godavari–Banakacherla (G-B) project.

On Monday, AP officials tried to address the Ministry of Finance’s queries on the project. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state had already lodged a formal complaint with the Centre against the project.

He said he had spoken with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, urging him to stop AP from moving ahead with the G-B project.

Stop SRMC lining now, Telangana urges Centre

Telangana has also written to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Irrigation principal secretary has written to the secretary of the Department of Water Resources, requesting that the expansion of the discharge capacity of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PRP HR) system through lining of the Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) be halted immediately.

He warned that failure to act would leave farmers in Telangana’s drought-prone Krishna basin permanently distressed.