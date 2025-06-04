Telangana leaders’ presence at Gandhi Bhavan now must; move to bridge governance gap

HYDERABAD: With the objective of bringing governance closer to party workers and the general public, the ruling Congress has decided to ensure that at least two leaders from among ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and corporation chairpersons are available at Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters, on a daily basis from June 10.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud asked these leaders to make themselves available at Gandhi Bhavan on a rotation basis.

The grand old party has made it mandatory for any two members, either elected representatives or those holding nominated posts, to be available in the office every day from 10 am to 1 pm without fail.

This arrangement is in addition to the availability of the leaders who attend day-to-day activities at Gandhi Bhavan. The leaders will be addressing the issues and looking into requests from the party functionaries as well as the general public.

The TPCC chief is believed to have taken this decision as the frequency of visits to the party office by some elected people’s representatives and those holding nominated posts had dropped in recent times.

Additionally, the state Congress has also decided to resume the “Meet your Minister” events, starting with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar attending the programme on Wednesday.