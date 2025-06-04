Telangana surpasses national average in online banking, telecom survey reveals

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as one of the top performers in digital adoption and internet skills in the country, according to the latest ‘Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom 2025’ released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The report highlights the state’s top-tier performance in online banking, digital literacy and mobile internet adoption between January and March 2025.

In the age group of 15-29 years, 87.8% of respondents from Telangana reported the ability to perform online banking transactions using mobile or computer devices — a staggering 20 percentage points higher than the national average of 68.7%. The state also reported a 94.5% capability rate in rural areas, defying common trends of urban-rural digital divide.

“This reflects the effectiveness of digital literacy campaigns and financial inclusion efforts rolled out across Telangana,” said an expert.

‘Dual-channel financial usage indicates digital maturity’

The report also stated that 32.7% of individuals aged between 15 and 29 in Telangana use both UPI and traditional net banking, compared to the all-India average of just 18.8%. This dual-channel adoption indicates a more digitally mature user base, comfortable with a range of financial technologies. It is worth noting that 77.2% of rural individuals use UPI compared to 58.8% in urban areas.