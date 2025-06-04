Telangana Tourism Min Jupally dismisses BRS' claims, says only Rs 30 crore spent on Miss World

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday criticised BRS leaders for claiming that the government had spent Rs 200 crore on Miss World 2025.

Speaking to reporters, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Secretariat, he said: “BRS leaders are spreading misinformation. The total expenditure for the event was Rs 30 crore, of which Rs 21 crore was borne by sponsors. The government spent only Rs 9 crore.”

Asking BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to substantiate their claims, the minister dared them to an open debate on the issue. “If they fail to prove their allegations, they should rub their noses on the ground,” he said and alleged that Rs 115 crore was spent for tourism promotion during the BRS regime.

“Opposition parties are spreading false information through social media that the government has given 300 grams (30 tolas) of gold to each Miss World contestant. We did not give even three grams of gold. They are also spreading false propaganda that the government had spent Rs 1 lakh per meal at the dinner hosted in Chowmahalla Palace. The truth is that the government spent only Rs 8,200 per plate,” he said.

He asserted that with lower expenditure, the government has successfully promoted Telangana tourism, traditions and culture throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the minister described the allegations made by Miss England Milla Magee as false. “If anybody misbehaved with her, the other contestants would not have stayed here until the finals of the Miss World contest,” he said.