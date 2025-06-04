Unable to arrange Rs 5,000 for surety, Telangana labourer remains in jail for 110 days
HYDERABAD: Though the Nampally Court granted bail to a 25-year-old labourer accused in a theft case, he has remained in judicial custody for over 110 days as he could not afford to furnish the bail amount. The court, during a second hearing on May 30, declined to reduce the bail amount.
The accused, Satish (25), was arrested in a theft case registered at the Borabanda police station in January 2025. On May 7, the court granted him bail, directing him to furnish a surety of Rs 5,000 along with two guarantors. However, as Satish was reportedly unable to arrange the amount, he remained in jail and later filed a plea requesting a reduction in the surety amount. The court denied his request on both occasions.
According to the complaint, Satish was arrested in a case involving the theft of two mobile phones. The case was registered under Section 309 (4) of the BNS.
In his plea, Satish stated that he had approached legal aid services and highlighted his inability to pay due to poverty. He works in various odd jobs, including as a hotel server and house helper, and comes from a financially disadvantaged background.
The court noted that notice was issued to the additional public prosecutor, who did not file a counter. However, the court order stated: “It appears that without making any effort, he moved this application for reduction of surety on May 27, not within a reasonable lapse of time. This court is not inclined to reduce the surety amount.”