Unable to arrange Rs 5,000 for surety, Telangana labourer remains in jail for 110 days

HYDERABAD: Though the Nampally Court granted bail to a 25-year-old labourer accused in a theft case, he has remained in judicial custody for over 110 days as he could not afford to furnish the bail amount. The court, during a second hearing on May 30, declined to reduce the bail amount.

The accused, Satish (25), was arrested in a theft case registered at the Borabanda police station in January 2025. On May 7, the court granted him bail, directing him to furnish a surety of Rs 5,000 along with two guarantors. However, as Satish was reportedly unable to arrange the amount, he remained in jail and later filed a plea requesting a reduction in the surety amount. The court denied his request on both occasions.