14K Anganwadi helper posts to be filled soon: Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Stating that 14,000 vacant Anganwadi helper posts will soon be filled, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, on Wednesday attributed the delay in recruitment to the pending issue of Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation.

Speaking at the Medhomadhanam Sadassu organised by the Women and Child Welfare department, Seethakka stated that the government is already disbursing salaries through the green channel to 93,000 employees of the Panchayat Raj department and will extend the same mechanism to Anganwadi teachers and helpers.

She instructed officials to ensure a minimum of 25% increase in enrolments at Anganwadi centres this academic year by implementing the Amma Mata – Anganwadi Bata campaign effectively and improving facilities in Anganwadi centres on par with playschools.

Seethakka said the food menu served at Anganwadi centres would be revised to make it more appealing. She added that officials must ensure the food remains both nutritious and of good quality. Contract agencies found supplying adulterated essential commodities are being blacklisted, she confirmed.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of Anganwadi teachers and workers.