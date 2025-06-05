ACB seeks action on Vemulawada temple EO, six other employees

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found irregularities in multiple departments of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, including the laddu prasadam section.

In a memo sent to the government, the ACB recommended departmental action against seven staff members, including the temple’s Executive Officer and two superintendents.

The ACB had conducted surprise checks at the temple premises on August 22, 2024, and reportedly found procedural lapses in administration. A follow-up report was submitted to the government on May 2, 2025, urging action under provisions of Rule 3(1), 3(2), 3(3) and 3(5) of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The officials against who departmental action has been reommended includes Executive Officer (Deputy Commissioner) K Vinod Reddy, record assistants N Sunil and T Ajay, Laddu counter in-charge B Laxma Reddy, superintendents Gundi Narsimha Murthy and Vari Narsaiah, and junior assistant Aleti Narender.

Memo didn’t specify irregularities

Although the ACB recommended action, the memo it submitted did not specify the exact nature of the irregularities.

Based on this communication, Principal Secretary to the Endowments department, Shailaja Rama Iyer, directed the Director of Endowments to frame charges, conduct a departmental inquiry, and submit a report with specific remarks for further government action. The development has caused unrest among the temple employees named in the ACB list.