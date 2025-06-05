BRS in turmoil over absent panels, cadre demand structure

HYDERABAD: A storm is brewing within the BRS as senior leaders and cadre raise questions about the absence of organisational bodies within the party. This follows a letter from MLC K Kavitha, which has ignited intense internal debate about the absence of key committees that once played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s political direction.

Several leaders are questioning why crucial bodies like the Political Affairs Committee and the Politburo Committee have not been reconstituted to address internal and political issues, especially after electoral setbacks. These internal structures are essential to formulate strategies, coordinate protests, and counter both the ruling Congress in Telangana and the NDA government at the Centre.

The debate further intensified after BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in a recent internal meeting, urged leaders to refrain from airing grievances in public and instead raise issues internally. This remark, however, sparked a counter-question: “Where are those internal platforms?” Many within the party allege there are no functioning committees where such issues can even be discussed.

Frustration is reportedly mounting among senior leaders and grassroots workers both, who feel sidelined due to the discrepancies in leadership structure. There is no clarity on when the organisational overhaul will begin. After losing both Assembly and Parliament elections, one would expect serious introspection and restructuring. But so far, there’s been little movement,” said a former minister on condition of anonymity.

He further pointed out that despite a grand public meeting in Warangal on April 27 to mark the party’s silver jubilee, no concrete steps were announced to revive the organisation or induct fresh leadership. “It’s disappointing that there’s no focus on bringing in young blood or energising the cadre,” he added.