Doctors relieve chronic pain of woman via new technique

HYDERABAD: Doctors at KIMS Hospital treated chronic nerve pain in a 26-year old woman using the cryoblation technique. The woman found no relief from a severe abdominal pain even after undergoing multiple medical treatments for the past three years.

Using the cryoblation machine, the doctors at KIMS performed cryoablation by injecting extremely cold liquid (cryogen) near the affected nerves. This procedure temporarily disables the nerve’s ability to send pain signals, giving relief to the patient. The effects typically last from one to two years, after which the treatment can be repeated if necessary.

Dr Anusha Karumuri, Consultant Interventional Pain Physician at KIMS, said, “The patient had a history of ectopic pregnancy, which was treated surgically to save her life. However, over time, the fine nerves in her abdomen became compressed.

These nerves are so small that they did not appear on scans, but they were the real source of her severe pain that extended from her abdomen to her thighs and even disrupted her sleep. After detailed evaluation by the pain management department, we identified the nerve-related issue. Initially, we gave a temporary injection to relieve the pain.

Then, we brought a specialised cryoablation machine from Delhi. KIMS is the first hospital in both Telugu states to have such a facility.”

The new treatment technic gave the woman 90 percent relief from pain.