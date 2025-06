HYDERABAD: A report listing the long-pending demands of state government employees will be placed before the Cabinet during its scheduled meeting on Thursday.

The Cabinet sub-committee, after holding a series of meetings, including one on Wednesday, resolved to submit the report for discussion and possible action.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, met with leaders of the Employees Joint Action Committee, including chairman Maram Jagadishwar and secretary general Eluri Sreenivasa Rao, to deliberate on employee-related concerns.

Following the meeting, Vikramarka told reporters that the government remained committed to resolving all outstanding issues concerning government employees. He stated that financial adjustments were being made to address employee welfare without placing additional burden on the public.

Bhatti: Attempts made to resolve employees issues

Describing the government as people-focused, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said it hoped these financial measures would prove effective.

He reiterated that the government had convened several meetings with the sole intention of resolving employees’ issues.

Vikramarka stated that while arrears had accumulated over several years and could not be cleared all at once, the government was determined to avoid further delays and aimed to settle grievances in a phased manner.

He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed the sub-committee to consult with employee unions and find prompt, constructive solutions. Despite financial constraints, the chief minister was reportedly firm on addressing employee concerns after reviewing public revenues, expenditure commitments and essential obligations.

Vikramarka stated that issues such as expenses related to family functions and hospitalisation, repeatedly raised by the unions, had been discussed internally among Cabinet colleagues. Stressing the Cabinet’s intention to engage with employees as key stakeholders in governance, he said that the government would not only review the report submitted by the three-member officers’ committee but would also hold direct interactions with union representatives.