Family gets justice after TNIE coverage

SANGAREDDY: In response to a news report titled ‘Telangana family struggles to update land details on Dharani portal for seven years’, published in The New Indian Express on May 27, the revenue department has stepped in to address the issue.

On May 26, Mangali Anil Kumar of Lakdaram lodged a complaint with the district collector, stating that five guntas of land belonging to his father, Mangali Pandu, had gone missing from the Dharani revenue records. When contacted by TNIE, Anil Kumar explained that the land had been missing from the records since 2018.

He said his father had made repeated visits to various government departments until his death in 2023, but the issue remained unresolved. “Since 2023, I have been visiting government offices every alternate week, despite working in a distant location,” he said.

After the issue came to light, District Collector Valluru Kranthi directed officials to take immediate action. Patancheru Tahsildar Ranga Rao contacted Anil Kumar, collected the necessary details, and submitted proposals to the collector to resolve the matter.

The collector approved the resolution and instructed the tahsildar to hand over the pattadar passbook copies to the applicant. As directed, the tahsildar handed over the pattadar passbook to Anil Kumar on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar expressed his gratitude to The New Indian Express, the collector, and the revenue officials for resolving his long-pending issue.