Telangana family struggles to update land details on Dharani portal for seven years

SANGAREDDY: Mangali Anil Kumar on Monday made one more visit to the Sangareddy collectorate to submit a memorandum seeking the update of ownership of five guntas of land in his father’s name on the Dharani portal. His family has been trying to settle the issue for the past seven years.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “We own the land in Lakdaram village, Patancheru mandal. Our land has been missing from the Pattadar passbooks since 2018, following the introduction of Dharani by the previous government. The portal does not reflect my father’s name as the owner. My father, Mangali Pandu, tried to rectify the mistake and visited multiple offices for more than five years before he passed away in 2023. Since then, I have taken up the responsibility and visited several offices.”

He said he works in a shop in Yadgir, Karnataka and travels to the collectorate every alternate week to pursue the matter, but no action has been taken so far. Anil added that each visit to Sangareddy from his workplace costs him about Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, his mother has been confined to the bed since the death of his father and his brothers are yet to settle down.

Stating that he has been asked to submit new applications multiple times, Anil lamented, “The officials suggested I meet the CCLA. When I visited their office, they asked me to return to the district headquarters. It’s become a never-ending loop.”

He appealed to the authorities to resolve the issue, saying the land is the only asset the family possesses.