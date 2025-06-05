Harish Rao slams government over calf deaths, ryot suicides

MEDAK : Alleging that the state government had failed to protect the calves at Vemulawada temple, former minister and MLA T Harish Rao demanded that the calves be handed over to the BRS for proper care. He said the deaths of the animals were inauspicious for the state.

“The state government is not in a position to save even calves in temples. What a pity!” said Harish Rao, holding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the tragedy.

On Wednesday, he demanded that the state government take a decision to release the Rs 18,000 crore Rythu Bandhu funds in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. He also questioned why the government had failed to implement the promised `40,000 loan waiver within a year, as assured by the chief minister.

“The government has arrears of `1,100 crore for fine variety paddy. Payments are not being cleared within 18 hours. Even after 48 days, farmers are yet to receive the money. The loan taken from HUDCO was diverted to pay contractors instead of land oustees under the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. The government’s delay in payment has led to farmer suicides,” said Harish Rao.

He added that Kanchanally Shekhar of Kothapet village in Narsapur mandal had attempted suicide after not receiving compensation for land acquired under RRR.