Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 3.28 crore in forex trading scam

HYDERABAD: A city businessman lost Rs 3.28 crore in an online financial fraud involving forex trading. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case based on his complaint.

According to the complainant, he was introduced to a forex trading platform linked to Anzo Capital Global (https://pc.anzolimited.in) by some persons who shared the link with him. They instructed him to convert Indian rupees into USDT through RTGS transfers to Indian merchants in order to fund his trading wallet.

Initially, he deposited small amounts and saw apparent profits, which made him believe the platform was genuine. Encouraged by the returns, he transferred larger sums to various merchants, following instructions of the fraudsters. Between January 8 and May 19, he made multiple RTGS transactions. However, when he tried to withdraw the funds, he was asked to first pay Rs 60 lakh in taxes.

Believing the request to be genuine, he paid the amount and received three partial withdrawals. Subsequently, he was asked to make more payments under various pretexts. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police.