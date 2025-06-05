IPS transfers: Charu Sinha to head Telangana CID

HYDERABAD: The state government issued transfer orders for seven IPS officers on Wednesday, assigning them to new posts across various departments and districts.

Abhilasha Bisht (1994), who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as Director of the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Telangana Police Academy (RBVRR TGPA).

Shikha Goel (1994) has been posted as Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and given full additional charge of the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL).

Charu Sinha (1994) has been appointed as ADGP, CID.

Tafseer Iqbal (2008), who served as Special Chief Secretary for the Minority Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Zone VI.

VV Srinivasa Rao (2013), previously Director of RBVRR TGPA, has been appointed SP, Medak district.

Patil Kantilal Subhash (2020), earlier DCP of South East Zone, Hyderabad Commissionerate, has been posted as SP, Kumrambheem district.

S Chaitanya Kumar (2020), formerly with the Special Branch, Hyderabad Commissionerate, has been posted as DCP, South East Zone.