One more calf dies at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : The cattle shed at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada in the district continues to face a tragic loss of calves. On Wednesday, authorities reported the death of another calf due to illness.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha confirmed that one calf died on Wednesday morning, with approximately 25 others critically ill, primarily due to a lack of green fodder.

To address the crisis, sick cattle have been isolated and are being treated by a team of six veterinary doctors. Official reports indicate that 27 calves have succumbed to illness so far. Authorities have urged those intending to dedicate calves to Lord Shiva at the temple’s cattle shed to ensure the animals are at least one-and-a-half years old to improve their chances of survival.

To maintain hygiene in the cattle shed and its surroundings, dry sand has been spread to prevent slush and muddy water accumulation.