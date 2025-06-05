Telangana HC notice to govt on enforcement of prohibition of cow slaughter Act

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the authorities concerned following a writ petition filed by the World Hindu Federation of India, represented by its National General Secretary Ashoo Mongia seeking the enforcement of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977, particularly during the upcoming Bakrid on June 7.

The notices have been issued to the Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad and Cyberabad, and the Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry department.

The petitioner alleges that the authorities have failed to act on multiple representations dated May 22, 28, and 30, for strict enforcement of cow protection laws and the prevention of cow slaughter and illegal beef smuggling in the state. The plea further argues that this inaction violates constitutional provisions and judicial directives, including those issued by the Telangana High Court in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) dated June 26, 2023.

The petitioner has sought specific directions from the court to ensure full compliance with the Act during Bakrid.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General appearing for the state requested time to file a counter affidavit after reviewing the materials submitted by the petitioner. Accepting the request, the court granted time to the respondent authorities to file their counter and adjourned the matter to June 18.