Urea shortage hits Telangana ahead of Kharif season

HYDERABAD: The state government said that in the last two months, the central government has not supplied as per the allocations which led to shortage of urea.

The Centre has allocated 9.8 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea to Telangana for the 2025–26 Kharif season and issued a month-wise supply plan. However, the supply in the past two months has fallen short of the allocation.

In April, the Centre supplied only 1.22 LMT against the allocated 1.7 LMT, and in May, just 0.94 LMT against the 1.6 LMT allocation. Out of the total 3.3 LMT allotted for the two months, only 2.16 LMT has been delivered — resulting in a shortfall of 1.14 LMT.

The state government attributed the shortage to delays in the arrival of imported urea, which has affected the supply schedule. With the sowing season fast approaching, officials are now requesting the Centre to divert domestically produced urea to meet the demand.

On May 19, the director Agriculture met with officials from the Ministry of Fertilisers in Delhi, urging them to supply the urea as per the allocation. Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao is also expected to visit Delhi to meet Union fertilisers minister and discuss the issue.