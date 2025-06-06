12 arrested after violent protest against ethanol factory in Gadwal

HYDERABAD: A day after farmers and activists staged a protest and allegedly damaged furniture and property at the ethanol factory construction site in Pedda Dhanwada village of Rajoli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police arrested 12 persons, including a newspaper editor, on Thursday.

The villagers are of the view that the establishment of ethanol factory would lead to pollution of Thungabhadra river and the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police SP T Srinivasa Rao said: “Based on a complaint filed by the company, we have registered a case against 40 persons. After investigating and verifying the details of those involved in the protest, we have arrested 12 persons. They have been remanded in judicial custody.”

“After destroying the furniture, the accused had taken away the machinery from the factory construction site,” he added.